Masked Suspects Rob SW OKC Electronics Store

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police have released surveillance footage of an armed robbery at a southwest Oklahoma City electronics store, in the hopes that someone might recognize the suspects.

It happened at CDR Electronics, located near Interstate 240 and S. Penn. Ave. on May 31. Both suspects were wearing masks at the time, and made off with cash and merchandise from the store. The robbery took a total of six minutes, according to police.

Investigators hope someone might recognize the suspects based on their clothing or the masks they were wearing. A witness told police one suspect, who was wearing a gray bandana to cover his face, referred to the other suspect, who was wearing a red devil mask, as "Peanut."

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

