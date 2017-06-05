Ada Mother Speaks Out After Ex Attempts To Drown Children

Sorrells says her ex, Leland Foster, forced his way into her home with a knife in his hand and slammed her to the ground. He then turned on the couple’s babies.

A 27-year old Poteau man is dead after police say he was shot while trying to drown his infant twins.

The twins mother, Michelle Sorrells, says her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her home, slammed her to the ground and tried to kill her and her two children. He probably would've succeeded too if the next-door neighbor hadn't stepped in.

"He ran down the hall with them and the next thing I know I hear the bathtub running and I'm still trying to stand up," Sorrells said.

Sorrells says she got to the bathroom where her 12-year-old niece was trying to stop Foster from drowning the babies.

"My niece was there trying to get them out of the water. I wound up accidentally hitting her and crumbling to the floor. He takes her head and slammed it into the side of the wall,” Sorrells said. "I remember thinking if I can keep his attention on me, he won't have time to drown the babies."

The 12-year-old ran off for help while Sorrells tried to rescue the babies from the bathwater.

"I was like, ‘I'll do anything. I will do anything. Just get the babies out of the water.’ He said, ‘It's too late for that now.’ He was so calm," She recalled.

Sorrells says Foster sat on her, choking her. That’s when her 12-year-old niece returned with next-door neighbor Cash Freeman; and Freeman had a gun.

"I just kept trying to reach into the bathtub for the babies and I hear to pops really loud and it made my ears [ring] and Leland Groans," Sorrells says her ex fell to the ground and died.

Sorrells says she’s glad Freeman killed Foster, but she insists, despite a history of domestic abuse, he was not a bad guy.

"He was not always a horrible person. He was actually a good person. He just snapped," Sorrells.

Sorrells says the twins suffered concussions, but are home now with family.