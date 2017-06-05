Ada Police Identify Man Shot After Attempting To Drown Infants - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Ada Police Identify Man Shot After Attempting To Drown Infants

ADA, Oklahoma -

Authorities say the man who was killed by a neighbor after he attempted to drown his infant 3-month-old twins in southeastern Oklahoma as 27-year-old Leland Foster. Read the original story here. 

Officials also identified the man who shot and killed foster as Cash Freeman. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher said Foster was killed after his 12-year-old daughter ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

Police said the neighbor told police he went to the home armed with a handgun and shot Foster twice after seeing him holding the infants under water in a bathtub while threatening the children's mother with a knife.

According to police, the children were taken to a hospital in stable condition and the neighbor was questioned and released by police.

