My 2 Cents: Citizens To Vote On Name Of New Downtown OKC Park

Can someone point the way to the Prairie River?

I found one in Minnesota, another in Michigan, but not a one in Oklahoma City. Still, the committee in charge of whittling down your suggested names for the downtown park came up with the name Prairie River Park as one of six options for you to vote on, even though it wasn't one of the 5,000 submissions.

Scissortail Park tops the list as the most submitted name, Skydance Park was second, but the committee changed that to Skydance Green.

Another nomination is Renaissance Green, even though it was not submitted by the public with green on the end.

Union Station Commons is another - sounds like an apartment complex not a park, and nobody submitted that exact name but the committee liked it.

Number six is Painted Sky Park.

Most of you know I've embraced the idea of giving the park a uniquely Oklahoma name, Land Run Park, and making it iconic by relocating and showcasing the breathtakingly beautiful but largely hidden Land Run sculptures into the park.

Despite being the third most suggested name by the public, the committee never even discussed it or relocating the sculptures as a possibility. I believe it's a real missed opportunity. 

Let me know what you think by voting on all these names in our survey on the News9 app and News9.com.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.   

