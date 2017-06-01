Time To Vote On Name Of New Downtown OKC Park

Voting has opened to name the new MAPS 3 park to be constructed in downtown Oklahoma City.

Options were narrowed to six from more than 5,000.

“The MAPS 3 Park will be a gathering place for generations in Oklahoma City," said mayor Mick Cornett, "and it needs a timeless name that’s meaningful to our community. We’ve got six fantastic choices, and we trust our residents to settle on the name that reflects their vision for the park.”

Voting is open until June 14. The winning name will be announced on June 29.

News 9's Kelly Ogle submitted his own suggestion, Land Run Park, and wonders what you think about it. It's included in the list of options below.