Five individuals have been arrested for a home burglary caught on a surveillance camera in Stillwater in early May.

Police arrested Marcus Johnson, Jr., 19, Damonta Odom, 19, and three juveniles on a second degree burglary count for stealing more than $1,000 from a home near Lakeview and Western on May 1.

Johnson and Odom will face criminal charges. The three juveniles have been referred to the Juvenile Services Unit of the State Office of Juvenile Affairs.