Stillwater Homeowner Captures Burglars On Hidden Camera

Stillwater Homeowner Captures Burglars On Hidden Camera

A hidden cameras captured an alleged home burglary in Stillwater.
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

A hidden camera captured an alleged home burglary in Stillwater.

As luck would have it, Kelli Jasso's husband installed a hidden camera the same day as the break-in at her home in Park West.

On May 1, Jasso said she returned home from work to find the front door ajar.

"I noticed there were screws and pieces of my door on the ground ... I was just like oh my gosh someone has broken into my home," Jasso explained.

She found her bedroom in shambles.

Five alleged thieves turned over almost every square inch of her bedroom.

However, they failed to notice a small hidden camera that captured their every move.

Jasso turned over the video to Stillwater police.

Investigators are hopeful someone will recognize the suspects.

"Everybody's picture is there. It's just a matter of time before they are caught," said Jasso.

She explained that her husband placed the hidden camera under a stocking cap an hour before the break-in on May 1.

Jasso is hopeful the arrests of the suspects will also lead to the recovery of her stolen laptop, kindle, PS4 and hoverboard.

"I want them to be caught and want them to pay for what they did," Jasso said. "I don't care if they are 15 or 30 they need to be dealt with."

If you have any information about the burglary you are asked to contact the Stillwater Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (405) 372-4171.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com
