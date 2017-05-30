13-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Chickasha Home

A teenager was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at a home in Chickasha.

Police were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Chickasha Avenue .

When officers arrived to the scene, they said the teenager had already passed away.

Investigators were on the scene for more than five hours and eventually took the gun owner in for questioning.

Initial reports indicate the shooting was accidental.

The 13-year-old victim has been identified by relatives as Andrew White. They say he would've turned 14 on June 8.

"He loved playing video games and he loved his family more than anything," said Cassie White, victim's cousin.

Cassie White set up a GoFundMe account late Tuesday evening asking for donations to help with his unexpected burial.

"Andrew was a smart, loving, amazing young man," she said in the post.

White said her family is traumatized by the events.

Prayers and support started coming in almost immediately after the shooting.

"A somber day for this neighborhood," said neighbor Alexis Diaz. "Just thoughts and prayers to the family as they deal with this tragedy."

A sentiment many neighbors shared at the scene. Some have already made donations to the family. At last check, the GoFundMe has raised $460.