Teenager Dead In Shooting In Chickasha

One teenager is dead after what appears to be an accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon in Chickasha.

The shooting was reported in the 1200 block of West Chickasha Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found a 13-year-old fatally shot.

Police are investigating the manner of the shooting, the Chickasha Police Department said.

Officers are asking residents to avoid the area as they investigate the incident.

