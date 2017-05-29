Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: May 28, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: May 28, 2017

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk Cowboy baseball as OSU takes the title for the Big 12 Baseball Championship. 

-The Golden Eagles are back in the NCAA's after another Summit League Tournament title.

-2nd place OU is just 1 shot back of Vanderbilt at 17-under, and 5 ahead of OSU (tied 6th), with 18 holes remaining in stroke play of NCAA Men's Golf Championships.

-Morgan Hoffmann finished off another solid tournament, with a tie for 12th in Fort Worth.

-The man with the mullet, OSU's Mike Gundy, has another talented team lined up for this fall.

-The OKC Energy with a win against Portland this past week... a 2-1 decision Wednesday at Taft Stadium.

