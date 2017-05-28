Mustang Man Arrested For Lewd Acts With A Child

A Mustang man is accused of soliciting sex from a teenage boy. Now, investigators are trying to figure out how many other children he targeted.

Canadian Co. Sheriff Chris West said 18-year-old Kyle Henthorn was talking to a 13-year-old online, trying to convince him to experiment sexually.

Investigators arrested Henthorn Thursday, May 25. They said Henthorn confessed and they also found numerous conversations with other underage children on his cell phone, including children from the UK.

Henthorn was booked into the Canadian County Jail on a charge of Lewd Acts with a Child and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. His bond is set at $100,000.