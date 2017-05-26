Memorial Day Weekend Deadliest Weekend Nationwide for Drivers

Nearly 35 million Americans will hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, which is actually the No. 1 weekend for fatal car wrecks, according to MarketWatch.

Between 2011 and 2015, Memorial Day weekend averaged 312 fatal car wrecks each years. Labor Day weekend is the second-most deadly, with 308 fatal crashesover the same period.

Besides the increased volume of cars on the road, alcohol plays a large role in the deadly statistics.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers report during Memorial Day weekend 2015, eight people were killed in crashes throughout the state. Two of those deaths were alcohol or drug related. She was killed in a wreck caused by a driver under the influence of narcotics in Norman on Labor Day in 2013.

“When you're dealing with a kid,” Norman Police Lt. Barbour said, “it takes it to a different level. It brings it home, especially for those of us who have kids in the same age range or people who have had them before.”

Norman Police and OHP will have zero tolerance for driving under the influence. If you need a ride home, you can contact AAA for their free Tipsy Tow services.