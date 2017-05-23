AAA Offers Tipsy Tow For Memorial Day Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

AAA Offers Tipsy Tow For Memorial Day Weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
file photo file photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

AAA will offer their free Tipsy Tow service for the entire Memorial Day weekend.

The service is available to anyone in the Oklahoma City metro, as well as the Tulsa metro, Lawton, Tahlequah, Bartlesville, Enid, Shawnee, Muskogee, and Ardmore.

The service begins Friday at 6 p.m., and ends Tuesday at 4 a.m. It includes a tow and two riders a free ride home with a 15-mile radius of the point of pickup.

Anyone interested can call 800-222-4357.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.