AAA Offers Tipsy Tow For Memorial Day Weekend

AAA will offer their free Tipsy Tow service for the entire Memorial Day weekend.

The service is available to anyone in the Oklahoma City metro, as well as the Tulsa metro, Lawton, Tahlequah, Bartlesville, Enid, Shawnee, Muskogee, and Ardmore.

The service begins Friday at 6 p.m., and ends Tuesday at 4 a.m. It includes a tow and two riders a free ride home with a 15-mile radius of the point of pickup.

Anyone interested can call 800-222-4357.