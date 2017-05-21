Train Derailment Reported In Grant County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Train Derailment Reported In Grant County

Posted: Updated:
POND CREEK, Okla. -

A train derailed Sunday in Grant County, the emergency manager reported.

The train was south of Pond Creek near Farmers Grain in Grant County. No injuries were reported when four to five train cars derailed.

Cedar Street is closed at the railroad crossing due to damage on the roadway.

