Police have made an arrest in the Monday shooting death of a 46-year-old man in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Jose Reyes Mascote, 60, was arrested in the death of Jerry Hudson.

Officers were summoned to the 200 block of Southwest 38th St. regarding a man lying in the roadway who appeared to be injured.

When officers arrives they discovered Hudson, who had been shot. Hudson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released what charge Reyes is facing.