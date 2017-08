The body of a man was found lying in the road near SW 36th and Robinson, early Monday morning.

Police identified the body as 46-year-old Jerry Timothy Hudson.

Hudson's body was found by someone walking down the street who then told police the man appeared to only be injured. When police arrived at the scene, though, they discovered the man had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this is asked to call the homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.