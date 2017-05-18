Naked Body Found By Kids In Colbert ID'd

Authorities have identified a body found by two kids on a dead-end property in Colbert last week.

Shortly after the discovery, a woman said she believed the person found could be her fiance and now authorities have confirmed that claim.

Bryan County Sheriff's Office used dental records to confirm the body was 24-year-old Daniel Flores. Flores was last seen on May 6th in Durant. His fiance Amanda Neurenberg said they were planning on getting married at the end of May and are expecting their second child together in December.

At this time, no arrests have been made and his cause of death is still unknown. Investigators are treating it as a homicide.