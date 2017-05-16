Woman Confident Found Body In Colbert Is Her Fiance - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman Confident Found Body In Colbert Is Her Fiance

Posted: Updated:
COLBERT, Oklahoma -

Law enforcement agencies are working to identify a man's body found in Colbert last weekend. They are investigating the death as suspicious but one woman is helping to provide some information.

On Saturday, officials say two children found a man's naked body in a field. Officials haven't identified the man but one woman thinks she has.

Amanda Neurenberg says she last saw her fiance Daniel Flores at their home in Durant, the night of May 6th. She says he was going to get something to eat and when he never came home she knew something happened. Neurenberg says they planned to get married at the end of this month. They have a two-year-old daughter together and are expecting their second child in December.

The medical examiner has not yet positively identified the man but the tattoos are helping with the process. The Bryan County Sheriff's Office says if you have any information on this case, contact them or Durant Police.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.