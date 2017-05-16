Woman Confident Found Body In Colbert Is Her Fiance

Law enforcement agencies are working to identify a man's body found in Colbert last weekend. They are investigating the death as suspicious but one woman is helping to provide some information.

On Saturday, officials say two children found a man's naked body in a field. Officials haven't identified the man but one woman thinks she has.

Amanda Neurenberg says she last saw her fiance Daniel Flores at their home in Durant, the night of May 6th. She says he was going to get something to eat and when he never came home she knew something happened. Neurenberg says they planned to get married at the end of this month. They have a two-year-old daughter together and are expecting their second child in December.

The medical examiner has not yet positively identified the man but the tattoos are helping with the process. The Bryan County Sheriff's Office says if you have any information on this case, contact them or Durant Police.