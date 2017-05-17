ESPN Lists Oklahoma-Ohio State As Matchup With Highest Stakes For 2017

Even though football season is still over three months away, the conversation surrounding the top matchups for the 2017 season is just starting.

ESPN ranked the college football matchups with the highest stakes for the upcoming season, and OU's matchup in Columbus against Ohio State came in at No. 1.

You can read the entire article here, but here's an excerpt that explains what's at stake for the Sooners:

Oklahoma still must prove it can do more than win a weakened Big 12. The Sooners' 21-point home loss to the Buckeyes effectively eliminated them from national-title contention last September. Although the Sooners improved throughout the season and played their best, especially on defense, down the stretch, they won't be taken seriously without a solid showing in Columbus.

With both teams entering the season as favorites to win their respective conferences, the matchup will likely garner plenty of national attention. It'll be interesting to see if the Sooners show up ready to play and become front and center in the National Championship conversation.