ESPN Lists Oklahoma-Ohio State As Matchup With Highest Stakes Fo - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

ESPN Lists Oklahoma-Ohio State As Matchup With Highest Stakes For 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect

Even though football season is still over three months away, the conversation surrounding the top matchups for the 2017 season is just starting. 

Related: OU Football: Lincoln Riley Receives Three-Year Extension

ESPN ranked the college football matchups with the highest stakes for the upcoming season, and OU's matchup in Columbus against Ohio State came in at No. 1. 

You can read the entire article here, but here's an excerpt that explains what's at stake for the Sooners: 

Oklahoma still must prove it can do more than win a weakened Big 12. The Sooners' 21-point home loss to the Buckeyes effectively eliminated them from national-title contention last September. Although the Sooners improved throughout the season and played their best, especially on defense, down the stretch, they won't be taken seriously without a solid showing in Columbus.

With both teams entering the season as favorites to win their respective conferences, the matchup will likely garner plenty of national attention. It'll be interesting to see if the Sooners show up ready to play and become front and center in the National Championship conversation. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.