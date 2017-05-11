OU Football: Lincoln Riley Receives Three-Year Extension

OU offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley is now one of the highest paid coaches in all of college football.

Oklahoma's Board of Regents voted to approve a three-year contract extension that will pay Riley $1.3 million annually. This is a major pay-bump for Riley, who made $905,000 this past season. There were only 12 assistant coaches throughout college football in 2016 to make at least $1 million per year.

"This has been in the works for a few months," said head coach Bob Stoops via a school press release. "Lincoln's done a phenomenal job in his two years here and we're excited for him and his family. They're great people and have fully immersed themselves into the Oklahoma community. He's fully committed to OU and what we're doing as a university and football program, and all of us are looking forward to continuing to work together to develop young men on and off the field, and bring more championships to Norman."

Riley won the 2015 Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant in his first year as the Sooners' signal caller. In 2016, the Sooners' offense led the nation in passing efficiency rating (193.7) and were second in total offense (554.8 ypg).

"I appreciate OU and Coach Stoops taking a chance on me a couple of years ago and the loyalty they've shown to my family," said the 33-year-old Riley. "We are extremely grateful, and I want to display my strong loyalty to this school and program in return.

Riley is set to lead an Oklahoma offense in 2017 that features senior quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished in the top four of Heisman voting in each of the past two seasons.