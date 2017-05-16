Injuries Reported In Riot At Cimarron Correctional Facility In Cushing

Multiple injuries were reported, including prison guards, after a riot at the Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, Tuesday evening.

The Payne County Sheriff’s office confirms that a riot took place, but has not released any further information.

Cushing EMS requested assistance due to "multiple guards being injured as well as many inmates." Officials tell News 9 the situation is now under control.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.