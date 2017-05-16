Two Waves Of Severe Weather En Route To Oklahoma

UPDATE: 2 p.m.:

Two rounds of storms are on their way to Oklahoma Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.

Round one will begin in the Texas panhandle after 3 p.m. and move into western Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon. These storms will be isolated and may only have a few storms, but they will have the potential to be very dangerous. These storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

Round two will begin on the Oklahoma-Texas border around 10 p.m. and move east. These storms will also have a hail and wind threat. The tornado threat will be low, but... not zero. These storms will approach the OKC Metro between midnight and 2 a.m.

Trackers are in place. Stay with News9, we will keep you advised.

----

Severe weather is expected across western Oklahoma today and will shift into the central parts of the state tonight.

A dynamic storm moving in will create disruptive weather with threats of baseball-sized hail, 80 mph severe wind gusts, and a few tornadoes. These threats will be localized to the strongest storms.

A dry line will be the spark to create scattered storms in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles after 2 p.m. today. These storms will shift into Oklahoma about 5-6 p.m. They'll shift east and become widely scattered, severe supercells, or "rotating storms." They should weaken as they approach I-35.

A second area of storms will develop west and charge across the state. These storms will have the best chances for severe weather for central Oklahoma. The OKC metro has its best chance for storms between midnight and 6 a.m.