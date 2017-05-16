Two Waves Of Severe Weather En Route To Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Two Waves Of Severe Weather En Route To Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

UPDATE: 2 p.m.:

Two rounds of storms are on their way to Oklahoma Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.

Round one will begin in the Texas panhandle after 3 p.m. and move into western Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon. These storms will be isolated and may only have a few storms, but they will have the potential to be very dangerous. These storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

Round two will begin on the Oklahoma-Texas border around 10 p.m. and move east. These storms will also have a hail and wind threat. The tornado threat will be low, but... not zero. These storms will approach the OKC Metro between midnight and 2 a.m.

Trackers are in place. Stay with News9, we will keep you advised.

----

Severe weather is expected across western Oklahoma today and will shift into the central parts of the state tonight.

A dynamic storm moving in will create disruptive weather with threats of baseball-sized hail, 80 mph severe wind gusts, and a few tornadoes. These threats will be localized to the strongest storms.

A dry line will be the spark to create scattered storms in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles after 2 p.m. today. These storms will shift into Oklahoma about 5-6 p.m. They'll shift east and become widely scattered, severe supercells, or "rotating storms." They should weaken as they approach I-35.

A second area of storms will develop west and charge across the state. These storms will have the best chances for severe weather for central Oklahoma. The OKC metro has its best chance for storms between midnight and 6 a.m.

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Jed!

Knowledge Center

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

SKYNEWS 9 HD

When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD

    When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.