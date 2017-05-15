Boys Find Body In Field In Colbert Over the Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Boys Find Body In Field In Colbert Over the Weekend

COLBERT, Oklahoma -

The Bryan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two children found a dead body in Colbert on Saturday.

The 9- and 10-years-old boys immediately went and told their adult relatives and called authorities.

Bryan County Chief Deputy Steve Nabors says the man was naked when they found him and he had holes in him. For that reason, along with where the body was found, Nabors said it's being ruled suspicious. The area is fairly remote and you would have to know that area to be able to get there because it's not accessible by car.

Nabors says it's unknown how long the body had been there and it's too early to name a cause of death or to identify him.

The OSBI has been called in to assist.

