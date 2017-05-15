OHP: Troopers Shoot, Kill Suspect In Hostage Situation

A suspect who was allegedly armed with a crossbow threatened to kill law enforcement, Monday.

Around 11:30 a.m., authorities say two Seminole County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a home near State Highway 56 and W. 6th.

Keith Andrew Chesser, 48, barricaded himself and his cousin inside a shed in the backyard of the home.

"He took a wrench and held the door shut," Ashley Chesser said. "He promised that he wasn't going to hurt me and I knew he wasn't going to hurt me."

Ashley Chesser, who said she did not feel like a hostage, tried to convince her cousin to surrender but she says he was upset and insisted on ending it with suicide by cop.

"He told them they weren't going to get him out alive," Ashley Chesser said. "He wanted to end it all."

Seminole County Sheriff's Deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers surrounded the shed for nearly three hours looking to arrest Keith Chesser on two misdemeanor warrants.

"I was scared. I didn't want them to hurt him or me, I just wanted him to give himself up," explained Ashley Chesser.

Keith Chesser allegedly asked her to make calls to his family to say some final goodbyes. She eventually had a medical episode and he let her go.

In further negotiations, the OHP said Keith Chesser made threats against law enforcement.

Eventually, the tactical team says it used gas to force him out of the building.

"As he exited the shed he actually took a kneeling position with the compound bow pulled it back to load the compound bow saying that he was going to kill them," OHP Lt. Kera Philippi said.

Troopers said a tactical team shot Keith Chesser. At last check, it was unclear how many shots were fired during the incident. Investigators are still processing the scene

.Ashley Chesser says she will be doing the same for a long time to come.

"He basically didn't want to go back to jail. I think he really just needed someone to talk to and get some help," Ashley Chesser said.

The OHP said Keith Chesser was under the influence of drugs and passed away at a local hospital.

The troopers involved in the shooting are on routine administrative leave, pending the investigation.