Suspect In Wewoka Officer-Involved Shooting, Standoff Dies At Hospital

The suspect, who was involved in a standoff with law enforcement in Wewoka, died at an Oklahoma City hospital after being shot by an officer during the engagement.

The suspect was holed up in a home near State Highway 56 (S. Mekusukey St.) and W. 6th St. in Wewoka.

Authorities tell News 9 a sheriff's deputy first arrived to serve two misdemeanor warrants to the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Keith Andrew Chesser, who resisted and barricaded himself in the home. A relative was briefly held hostage during the standoff, but authorities say Chesser released that person when she started having an asthma attack.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers later responded to assist with Seminole County Sheriff's deputies. During negotiations, Chesser allegedly made threats to the officers. A tactical team deployed tear gas into the home, and officials say Chesser then stepped out of the home with a loaded crossbow and knelt down to take a shot. It was then an OHP trooper opened fire, striking Chesser at least one time.

Chesser was flown from the scene to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Monday evening.

