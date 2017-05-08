Report: Thunder's Troy Weaver A Candidate For Hawks' GM Job - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Thunder's Troy Weaver A Candidate For Hawks' GM Job

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Oklahoma City Thunder Vice President and Assistant General Manager, Troy Weaver, has emerged as a candidate to fill the open GM position for the Atlanta Hawks, according to Marc Stein. 

Weaver joined the Thunder in May 2008 and is in his seventh season as the team's Vice President/Assistant General Manager. Along with assisting General Manager Sam Presti with everyday basketball operations, Weaver coordinates the Thunder's player personnel matters. 

