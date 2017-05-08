Report: Thunder's Troy Weaver A Candidate For Hawks' GM Job

Oklahoma City Thunder Vice President and Assistant General Manager, Troy Weaver, has emerged as a candidate to fill the open GM position for the Atlanta Hawks, according to Marc Stein.

Another executive, per league sources, poised to emerge as a candidate to lead the Hawks' revamped front office: Oklahoma City's Troy Weaver — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 8, 2017

Weaver joined the Thunder in May 2008 and is in his seventh season as the team's Vice President/Assistant General Manager. Along with assisting General Manager Sam Presti with everyday basketball operations, Weaver coordinates the Thunder's player personnel matters.