WATCH: Thunder GM Sam Presti's Season-Ending Media Availability

Thunder GM Sam Presti spoke for the media for the first time since the end of the 2016-17 season on Monday morning and spoke for about an hour.

Presti touched on a variety of topics including Russell Westbrook's future, Nick Collison and Andre Roberson's free agency, along with his overall thoughts on the season.

Presti very happy with the season the Thunder had, but says this organization still wants to be playing basketball right now. #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti: "Now this team knows what its like to be within a couple of games of homecourt advantage down the stretch of the season." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti: "I think we do have to be intentional with the development of the group going forward." #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti points out turnovers, fouling and giving up driving lanes as areas the team can improve #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti on Russ signing super max: "Rules are we can't have that convo til July 1st. When that time comes we'll sit down." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti says he hopes Westbrook remains excited about staying with the organization — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti on Kanter: "His offensive ability continues to impress us... this is a guy in the future we'll be looking at as a 3-point shooter." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti points out that Steven Adams has played in two Western Conference Finals in the four years he's been in the league. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti believes the designated player extension is good for the league. Says it gives teams the chance to keep their best players. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti on Roberson: "I thought Dre had a great year. He's just come so far as a contributor for this team." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti on Roberson's restricted free agency: "Every indication we've had from Dre and his agent is that he loves playing here." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti: "I really respect this team. They put their best foot forward." #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti says that one of the more unheralded things of this past season was the job Billy Donovan did. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti on bringing back Nick Collison: "If there's a way to make it happen on our end of things we're going to try and make that happen." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti says he wishes the team could suit up every player under contract — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti: "We're def not the perfect team... We can always get better. If there was a way to do it quickly, it would be done by now." — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti on Russ: "He's a dominate player. We're so fortunate to have him." Said there hasn't been many players to impact the game like him. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

Presti says the Thunder will look at every opportunity they can despite not having max money available. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) May 1, 2017

On Presti wanting Kanter to become 3-point shooter--I love lots about Kanter. But he shot 13% this year. What's realistic? @news9 #thunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) May 1, 2017