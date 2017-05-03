Good Samaritan Couple Creates GoFundMe Account For Metro Crash Victim

Edmond school bus dashcam video from last Wednesday documents a head-on collision that critically injured a woman.

Levi and Jessica Silcott say they were traveling two vehicles behind the school bus that recorded the crash on North Santa Fe Avenue. Levi is in the Army Reserve, and quickly rendered aid to Teri del Rosario, whose car was smashed into by a pickup truck that had crossed the center line.

“The motorist that hit them was not insured, um immediately I got really upset, because how does something like that happen to an innocent family, and there was no money to cover their medical bills,” said Jessica Silcott Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier Wednesday, she started a GoFundMe page for Teri del Rosario and her family.

OU Medical Center told News 9 Teri deRosario is now in “serious” condition, with head injuries.

Click here if you would like to help donate to the GoFundMe Page for Teri del Rosario and her family.