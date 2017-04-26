Drivers Stop To Help NW OKC Crash Victims

Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Levi Silcott and his wife were heading home from work near Memorial Road and Santa Fe Avenue when they saw the scene of a horrible crash right after impact.

“This girl was standing in the street screaming, ‘Help me! Help me!'” Silcott said.

Silcott went to the gold car, which was completely crunched on the driver side. He said the girl's mother was in it and she was in bad shape.

His combat life-saver training kicked in.

“Got her head stabilized from what nine years in the National Guard has taught me,” he explained.

Deadre Hester and Sammy Johnson stopped to help, too.

“I said, ‘Jesus, give her favor and that she’ll be able to walk away from this and actually continue to live life,’” Hester said.

As first responders started to arrive, Silcott said he went to the pickup that had flipped several times.

“The girl was still in her seat belt, hanging upside down,” Silcott told News 9.

He said a police officer broker through her window and Silcott had a pocket knife to cut her seat belt.

“I ripped my work shirt off, laid it down on the glass so she wouldn’t cut herself up, and we pulled her out,” he said.

Cellphone video showed emergency crews as they continued to work to rescue the victims.

Police said three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There were 19 students on the Edmond school bus. Police said none of them were injured. A district spokeswoman said the students were from Edmond North High School and Edmond Santa Fe High School, returning from Francis Tuttle Technology Center, where they take afternoon classes.

Then, the students were loaded up on two new buses and taken back to their respective schools.

The good Samaritans who stopped to help are concerned about the victims and at some point, they hope to make contact with them to make sure they’re OK.

Oklahoma City police said Wednesday the cause of the crash was under investigation. The names of the victims were not immediately released.