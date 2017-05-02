Deputies: Clinton Man Had Hidden Cameras In Home, Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a Clinton man after a month-long investigation into child pornography activity.

On Monday, 19-year-old Isaac Hernandez was booked into the Custer County Jail on one count of aggravated possession of child pornography, one count of Oklahoma’s computer crimes violations, one count of manufacturing child pornography and one count of lewd acts with a child under the age of 16.

Authorities said Hernandez distributed child pornography from a computer, located in his Clinton home, to an undercover computer at the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office. Hernandez, who lives with his parents, was taken into custody at their home after investigators executed a search, according to deputies.

During the search, investigators determined Hernandez had wiped his computer in hopes of concealing his criminal activity, investigators said. Investigators also found a number of thumb-drives containing downloaded child porn Hernandez had saved prior to wiping his computer which included local under-aged victims, according to authorities.

“My investigators have already initiated forensic interviews with victims, and are in hopes of identifying every child this predator has victimized,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Investigators said Hernandez admitted to hiding cameras throughout the house, including the bathrooms and showers, obtaining recordings of unsuspecting persons.

“We knew before we ever got there we were about to take down a child pornographer, but were a little surprised to learn of his hidden camera network inside the house,” said West.

Hernandez remains in custody with no bond established.