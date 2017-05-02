Crews Battle Wildfire East Of The Metro

Crews have gotten a handle on a wildfire that flared up east of the metro.

Oklahoma City Firefighters were called out to the scene near SE 44th St. and S. Hiwassee Rd., just east of Tinker Air Force Base.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it was located in an area away from structures. Crews worked quickly to contain the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.