NFL Draft: Redskins Select OU's Samaje Perine In Fourth Round

With the 114th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins selected Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine.

Perine, who finished his OU career as the Sooners’ all-time leading rusher despite leaving a year early, should be a solid addition to the Washington backfield and will get the chance to run behind another former Sooner great in Redskins' left tackle, Trent Williams.

A #Redskins source told me pre-draft that Perine was the team's highest rated RB after Cook, Fournette and McCaffrey. They got their guy. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 29, 2017

Perine tallied 4,122 yards in his three years in Norman and holds the NCAA single-game rushing record with 427 yards in a game against Kansas his true freshman season. A former OU captain, Perine will be a solid addition to the locker room as well as the football field.