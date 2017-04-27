Joe Mixon Drafted By The Cincinnati Bengals - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Joe Mixon Drafted By The Cincinnati Bengals

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -

With the 48th pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon, who was widely considered the most polarizing player in this draft after hitting a woman inside of a Pickleman’s Gourmet Café in 2014, was ranked as the No. 47 player in the draft according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper

Following a year suspension, Mixon tallied 2,027 rushing and 894 receiving yards over his two years at Oklahoma, while ranking second in career TD receptions by a running back in OU history with nine.

