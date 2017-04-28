Oklahoma’s 45th Feeling Sense of Urgency In Training Ukrainian Soldiers

Oklahoma's 45th Infantry Brigade is now in Ukraine to help train Ukrainian soldiers.

Other NATO allies, such as Poland, England, Canada, and Lithuania, are involved in this is a multinational training mission. Russia remains a threat to Ukraine because of its support for rebels in Eastern Ukraine.

Officially, the mission is to make the Ukrainian army "NATO inter-operable" by 2020. This is a yearlong mission for the 45th. Several soldiers based out of Stillwater are expected to be home in July or August.