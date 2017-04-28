Oklahoma’s 45th Feeling Sense of Urgency In Training Ukrainian S - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma’s 45th Feeling Sense of Urgency In Training Ukrainian Soldiers

Col. David Jordan, Commander, 45th Infantry Col. David Jordan, Commander, 45th Infantry
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma's 45th Infantry Brigade is now in Ukraine to help train Ukrainian soldiers.

Other NATO allies, such as Poland, England, Canada, and Lithuania, are involved in this is a multinational training mission. Russia remains a threat to Ukraine because of its support for rebels in Eastern Ukraine.

Officially, the mission is to make the Ukrainian army "NATO inter-operable" by 2020. This is a yearlong mission for the 45th. Several soldiers based out of Stillwater are expected to be home in July or August.

