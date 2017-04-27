Woman In Critical Condition After Hit By Vehicle In Edmond

A woman is in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian crash in Edmond Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. in the area of 2nd and Bryant.

According to police, a woman wearing dark-colored clothing tried to cross the street, not at the crosswalk, and was struck by a vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene to be questioned.

At this time, the name of the woman has not been released.