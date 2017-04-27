Loveless Resigns Senate Seat Effective Immediately - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Loveless Resigns Senate Seat Effective Immediately

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Sen. Kyle Loveless, R-Oklahoma City, has resigned his seat, effective immediately.

Loveless sent his letter of resignation to Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz, R-Altus, Thursday morning.

Schulz said in a press release:

Today, I received and accepted the resignation of Senator Kyle Loveless, effective immediately. I wish Senator Loveless and his family best wishes moving forward.

District Attorney David Prater told News 9's Justin Dougherty "we are still in the middle of the investigation" into Loveless over possible misappropriation and embezzlement of campaign funds. Prater also said he met with Loveless' defense team on Tuesday and "received word" that Loveless was going to resign on Thursday.

Loveless has been under investigation for possible ethics violations for not reporting campaign contributions during his last two election cycles.

