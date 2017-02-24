GOP State Senator Under Investigation For Campaign Reports - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

GOP State Senator Under Investigation For Campaign Reports

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Republican state senator from Oklahoma City is being investigated for possible ethics violations for not reporting campaign contributions during his last two election cycles.

State Sen. Kyle Loveless confirmed Friday that he was cooperating with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission investigation and vowed to resolve any issues that are uncovered.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said he has offered to work with the Ethics Commission because the alleged violations are potential felonies.

Prater's office has previously filed felony charges for campaign ethics violations against former state Rep. Gus Blackwell and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

Loveless has already been assessed a $1,000 fee by the Ethics Commission for failing to file his 2016 campaign reports.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.