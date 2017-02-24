GOP State Senator Under Investigation For Campaign Reports

A Republican state senator from Oklahoma City is being investigated for possible ethics violations for not reporting campaign contributions during his last two election cycles.

State Sen. Kyle Loveless confirmed Friday that he was cooperating with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission investigation and vowed to resolve any issues that are uncovered.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said he has offered to work with the Ethics Commission because the alleged violations are potential felonies.

Prater's office has previously filed felony charges for campaign ethics violations against former state Rep. Gus Blackwell and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

Loveless has already been assessed a $1,000 fee by the Ethics Commission for failing to file his 2016 campaign reports.