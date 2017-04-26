Woman Catches Man Who Broke Into Her Metro Home

Police arrested a man suspected of trying to break into several homes in Northwest Oklahoma City.

One of the homeowners even came face to face with him, as he hovered over her bed. Another homeowner found his shoes at her home.

Michael Anger, 35, remains in the Oklahoma County Jail on a $63,000 bond.

Anger is accused of breaking into a house on Westridge Street.

The Pringle family said they think he broke in through the back door, and then helped himself to the fridge. They said he helped himself to some sweet tea, and rummaged around in their garage before going back to the bedroom where the family was sleeping.

“I was like wait a second this is not my husband,” said Samantha Pringle, “Who is this person in my house. and why does he keep standing near my son!”

Police said Anger targeted at least four homes near NW 42nd St. and Meridian Ave.

But he ended up breaking into a home with a very brave momma, who did everything she could to protect her precious family from harm.

“He tried to grab my arm,” said Pringle. “I pulled away and stepped back and said, ‘Don't touch me’.”

Pringle had to hold back tears as she shared her terrifying encounter. She said she watched as he shuffled around just inches away from her one-year-old son and her husband, who were both asleep in the bedroom with her.

“He kept standing over my son,” said Pringle. “I was just trying not to freak out because I didn't know if he had a weapon or not. I just kept telling him you need to leave, you need to leave my house, you need to get out.”

Pringle said Anger must have snuck into their backyard and then forced his way in through the back door.

She somehow managed to keep her calm and get him out of the bedroom. Pringle says he threatened to hurt her son if she screamed, but she did anyway.

Then, Anger took off running. An Oklahoma City Police K-9 found him a few doors down hiding in a shed.

Samantha is just glad he got caught, and that she kept her cool.

“I just knew I had to get him as far away from my son as possible,” said Pringle.

News 9 checked and Anger has a lengthy criminal record, and was sent to prison last March on a 15-year sentence for drug and burglary charges.

Samantha wants to know why the convicted felon was released so early and allowed back on the streets.

“It really pisses me off,” said Pringle. “A judge gave him 15 years and they let him go? Because he's out here now breaking into homes and threatening people's children.”