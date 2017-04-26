4 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Deadly Shooting Of OU Student

Four people have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of an OU student over the weekend.

In a release issued Wednesday afternoon, the Norman Police Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Tyrek Ladarius Turner, 19-year-old Armani Ashanti Morgan and two 17-year-old male juveniles, who were not named.

All four were booked into the Cleveland County Jail on complaints of First-Degree Murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Nathaniel Ewing, late Sunday night.

Ewing was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Willow Brook apartment complex, located near Lindsey St. and 24th Ave. SE. He was pronounced dead at a Norman hospital early Monday morning.

The incident is still under investigation.

