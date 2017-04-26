Mike Boynton Promotes Keiton Page To Director Of Player Development

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton has named Cowboy basketball great Keiton Page the program's director of player development.



Page arrived at OSU in 2008 as one of the most heralded players in Oklahoma high school basketball history, and went on to score 1,651 career points for the Cowboys, which ranks 10thin school history.



He was a two-time All-Big 12 Conference selection, and his 299 career 3-pointers were the standard until Phil Forte III broke Page's record in January of 2017. Page ranks eighth among all OSU players with 108 career starts, and his career free throw percentage of 85.9 ranks fourth.

"There isn't anybody who can tell the story of what it means to be a Cowboy better than @KeitonPage." - @thacoachmike. #letswork #okstate pic.twitter.com/8IrolNYuJQ — Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) April 26, 2017





"Being around Keiton, it doesn't take you very long to realize that he's a Cowboy," Boynton said. "He has a tremendous passion for this University and this program. He's served in every role imaginable for this program over the last 10 years, and he's someone that we would have really missed had we not been able to keep around. He's an unbelievable asset, and no one can better tell the story of what it's like to be a Cowboy than Keiton Page. I really look forward to working with him in this new role."



For the last five seasons, Page has served in various roles on OSU's coaching staffs, and helped the Cowboys reach the NCAA Tournament in four of those campaigns. Page was the assistant director of strength and conditioning under Travis Ford, and was named Brad Underwood's assistant director of player development for the 2016-17 season.



In his new role on Boynton's staff, Page is expected to play a large role in OSU's recruiting efforts, as well as video scouting, game preparations and individual skill development. As a recent graduate, Page is also expected to be a mentor to young players on the OSU roster.



"I'm extremely excited to work with coach Mike," Page said. "What stands out most about him is how much of a people-person he is, and how much he shows the players that he genuinely cares as much about them off the court as on it. I was recently in all of these players' shoes, and I can relate to just about everything they're going through – the lows and the highs. So, I'm excited to join coach Mike in helping the next generation of Cowboys grow and develop into standouts on the court, in the classroom and in the world."