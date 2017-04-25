OU's Khadeem Lattin Applies For Early Entry In 2017 NBA Draft

Oklahoma big man Khadeem Lattin has submitted his name for early entry in the 2017 NBA Draft, according to a list the league released on Tuesday

Related: Dante Buford Leaving OU Hoops

Underclassmen interested in entering the draft had to submit a letter to the NBA by April, 23, and Lattin was one of 182 players on that list.

NBA just released early entry list. 182 players (137 NCAA and 45 int'l) declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) April 25, 2017

Lattin averaged 8.4 points and 6.3 rebounds last season as a junior, but Tuesday's news comes as a surprise as Lattin wasn't expected to make an early leap for the NBA. Lattin has until Wednesday, May 24 to withdraw his name in order to remain eligible for his final year at Oklahoma.