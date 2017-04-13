Dante Buford Leaving OU Hoops

Redshirt-sophomore small forward Dante Buford is leaving the OU basketball program.

Dante Buford was expected to become a star for OU basketball the year he sat out. But per https://t.co/2N8veZgWWZ he's transferring. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 11, 2017

OU head coach Lon Kruger confirms that Dante Buford intends to transfer out of the program. #Sooners — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 13, 2017

Buford started four games for the Sooners this season and averaged 3.8 points while shooting 36.4 percent from three. He played in 36-of-37 games last year during OU’s run to the Final Four.

Fellow reserve Darrion Strong-Moore also left the program this spring. Their departures leave two vacancies on the Sooners roster. Lon Kruger has targeted Rice transfer Egor Koulechov and could add another transfer if necessary.