NBA Fines Houston's Patrick Beverley $25K For Incident With Thunder Fan

The NBA has fined Houston point guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for an incident with a Thunder fan following OKC's 115-113 win in Game 3. 

Beverley, who appeared to say something to a fan in the first half after getting fouled, went back to the fan after the game and appeared to partake in a heated conversation. Beverley had to be escorted away into the tunnel by arena staff and his teammates. 

Beverley is best known for his cheap shot against Russell Westbrook in the 2013 playoffs which led to the first major injury in Westbrook's basketball career, and Thunder fans clearly haven't forgotten what happened. After Beverley averaged 18 points over the first two games of the series, the defensive-minded point guard only tallied one point in the Rockets' Game 3 loss. 

