Storm Causes Outages, Floods Throughout The Metro

Friday morning’s storm left a large path of damage in its wake.

One Dodge Ram got stuck in the middle of a bridge on Simpson Road near Santa Fe Avenue north of Edmond, with the road completely washed out on both sides. Beyond the flooding, there were also downed power lines, lightning strikes and thousands of people's Fridays thrown off track by outages.

Two weddings scheduled this weekend at The Springs Event Venue on Simpson Road are having to move indoors after Friday's flooding. The manager said this is the worst flooding they have ever experienced.

Troy Hill, who is the uncle of the bride getting married Friday, said, "It's going to be a beautiful wedding regardless of the weather, but the flood has definitely created a few challenges as far as guests making it to the wedding."

A scary scene shut down a stretch of Northeast 10th Street and Vickie Drive in Del City Friday morning. Arcing power lines sent sparks flying, right next to a fuel storage facility.

Firefighters say they were more concerned about safety on the street than an explosion, however, Sgt. Brent Nolan of the Del City Fire Department says their primary worry was, “People driving underneath and the crews driving the tankers underneath. We don’t want anybody to get hurt.”

The other worry for drivers was high water. Drivers all over the metro ignored the warning to “Turn Around, Don't Drown.”

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 captured the view from above during the water rescue on Simpson Road, and showed other pick-up trucks and cars stranded in the middle of widely flooded areas.

First responders from nearly every agency were kept busy with a long list of incidents, but luckily there were no injuries.

Some people did not even get to leave their front door, though, as SkyNews 9 also showed houses on the northwest side as islands in a sea of muddy water.

News 9 got reports of roads flooded with as much as four feet of water, so now in the beginning of storm season is a good time to prepare an emergency kit for your car and keep your home stocked with the essentials in case you, too, get stranded.