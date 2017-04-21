Crews Work To Restore Power To NW OKC Businesses

OG&E crews are now replacing power poles snapped just after 9 a.m. Friday along N. May Ave.

Fire crews say it appears the poles between Grand and Wilshire went down like dominoes, each dragging the next down. A total of 10 poles along that stretch of north May are damaged.

Power was out along May from NW 63rd up to Wilshire. Several businesses decided to stay open.

Hairstylist Christie Hargrove at Studio Grand brought her clients outside. She says she has done it before because losing power in the area is fairly common.

“I will probably be doing prom at my house tomorrow. Those girls probably be tripping,” joked Hargrove.

Florist Tony Floss was also still working after the light went out.

“I’ve got several weddings this weekend,” said Floss, who was putting together arrangements using candlelight.