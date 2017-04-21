Crews Work To Restore Power To NW OKC Businesses - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crews Work To Restore Power To NW OKC Businesses

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

OG&E crews are now replacing power poles snapped just after 9 a.m. Friday along N. May Ave.

Fire crews say it appears the poles between Grand and Wilshire went down like dominoes, each dragging the next down. A total of 10 poles along that stretch of north May are damaged.

Power was out along May from NW 63rd up to Wilshire. Several businesses decided to stay open.

Hairstylist Christie Hargrove at Studio Grand brought her clients outside. She says she has done it before because losing power in the area is fairly common.

“I will probably be doing prom at my house tomorrow. Those girls probably be tripping,” joked Hargrove.

Florist Tony Floss was also still working after the light went out.

“I’ve got several weddings this weekend,” said Floss, who was putting together arrangements using candlelight.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.