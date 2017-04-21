Drivers Statistically In More Danger In Work Zones Than Workers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Drivers Statistically In More Danger In Work Zones Than Workers

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

With more than 200 road projects currently underway throughout the state, dozens of billboards and digital signs are pushing ODOT's message to help keep workers and drivers safe.

Just last week near Blanchard, a construction worker was signaling traffic when he was hit by a truck and critically injured. And while their campaign "Your Life Matters, Drive Like It" was launched with their employees in mind, ODOT spokesperson Terri Angier says drivers face the same dangers when travelling through construction zones.

"Out of the 85 people who've been killed in the last 5 years in Oklahoma, close to 80 of them are actually drivers and passengers. It's not the workers."

There are around two dozen ODOT construction projects underway throughout the metro. The largest project begins Monday with the closing of the eastbound I-44 off-ramp to southbound I-235 will be closed through June.

