Pedestrian Critical After Crash On SH 76 Near Blanchard

Paramedics were called to the scene of a automobile-pedestrian crash near Blanchard, Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the crash on State Highway 76, about two miles south of Blanchard. The northbound lanes of SH 76 were closed while crews worked the scene.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), the wreck involved a pickup and construction worker with Silver Star Construction out of Moore. The worker, now identified as 38-year-old Justin Mark Gates, was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.

So far authorities have not said if any charges will be filed against the pickup driver.