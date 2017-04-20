Authorities Investigate Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Logan Co.

A suspect is dead after deputies say he came out of the woods and pointed a gun at them.

At 4:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders rushed out of the Logan County Courthouse, where they were attending a prayer vigil in honor of Deputy David Wade.

They took off running their lights and sirens, headed toward Douglas Boulevard and Simmons Road, where witnesses saw a man with a shotgun.

“Our witnesses told us that he seemed to be very irate for some reason and he was carrying this firearm walking down the street,” said Sgt. Greg Valencia with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Three Logan County deputies arrived and witnesses told them the man was now hiding in the woods. And sheriff's officials said the deputies took cover.

“The gentleman presented himself out of the woods. They exchanged words,” Valencia said. “The deputies could plainly see the firearm. He apparently raised the firearm to point it at the deputies and the deputies fired at that time.”

Rashell Phillips and her family were kept waiting at a gas station down the road from the scene because she says the driveway seen from Bob Mills SkyNews 9 is hers. Rashell's family is building a home on the property.

“That’s scary because we’re going to be living out here and I think too much stuff has been going on around here,” she said.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The OSBI is now investigating.