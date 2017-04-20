Suspect Shot, Killed During Standoff With Logan County Deputies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Suspect Shot, Killed During Standoff With Logan County Deputies

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An armed suspect was shot and killed by Logan County law enforcement officers during a standoff in a rural area about five miles north of Arcadia, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 9 the suspect was hiding behind a tree in an area near S. Douglas Blvd. and E. Simmons Rd., threatening to kill anyone who tried to approach. Witnesses first alerted deputies of a man walking down the road holding a shotgun. When law enforcement officers arrived on scene, they say the suspect ducked into some brush and a standoff began.

During the standoff, authorities say the suspect yelled at the deputies just before raising his weapon. Gunfire erupted and authorities say the suspect was struck multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the altercation.

The identity of the suspect is not known.

Officials have shut down Douglas Blvd. between Charter Oak Rd. and Simmons Rd. as investigators comb the scene. 

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.