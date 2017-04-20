Suspect Shot, Killed During Standoff With Logan County Deputies

An armed suspect was shot and killed by Logan County law enforcement officers during a standoff in a rural area about five miles north of Arcadia, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 9 the suspect was hiding behind a tree in an area near S. Douglas Blvd. and E. Simmons Rd., threatening to kill anyone who tried to approach. Witnesses first alerted deputies of a man walking down the road holding a shotgun. When law enforcement officers arrived on scene, they say the suspect ducked into some brush and a standoff began.

During the standoff, authorities say the suspect yelled at the deputies just before raising his weapon. Gunfire erupted and authorities say the suspect was struck multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the altercation.

The identity of the suspect is not known.

Officials have shut down Douglas Blvd. between Charter Oak Rd. and Simmons Rd. as investigators comb the scene.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.