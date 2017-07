Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect in the armed robbery of a retail store.

Officers say the masked suspect robbed the Family Dollar store at West Britton Rd. and North Western Ave. The gunman fired a shot into the ceiling, authorities said.

The suspect, who was captured on video surveillance, was wearing a hoodie with a distinctive symbol, police said.

Anyone with any information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405/235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.